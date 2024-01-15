Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.66. 382,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,678. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

