Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,467. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.