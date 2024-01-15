Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $92.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

