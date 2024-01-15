Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2024

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMBFree Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.85% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,219,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,871,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 187.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

COMB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.37. 28,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

(Free Report)

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.