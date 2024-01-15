Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.85% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,219,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,871,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 187.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

COMB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.37. 28,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

