Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,980 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062,527 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

