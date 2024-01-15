Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,355 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 61,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN remained flat at $21.19 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

