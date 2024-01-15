Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $485.32. The company had a trading volume of 438,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $489.73.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

