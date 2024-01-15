Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,980 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.03. 7,062,527 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

