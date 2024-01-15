Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 29,172 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRFZ traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,878. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

