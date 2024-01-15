Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $1,076.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $884.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $917.68.

Shares of REGN opened at $933.20 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $935.37. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $845.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

