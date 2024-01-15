Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

