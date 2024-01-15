QUASA (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $378.48

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $61,780.86 and approximately $378.48 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018414 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.34 or 0.00286269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,483.37 or 1.00227571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011721 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00050081 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $337.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

