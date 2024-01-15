Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $324.62 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $324.62 million and $41.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00007253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.96 or 0.05888472 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00083530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00024018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

