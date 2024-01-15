Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Qorvo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

