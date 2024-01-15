PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $190.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Get PTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 0.1 %

PTC opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $176.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.77.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.