Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Prysmian Stock Performance
Shares of PRYMY stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,089. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $22.96.
About Prysmian
