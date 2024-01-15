Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Prysmian Stock Performance

Shares of PRYMY stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,089. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.

