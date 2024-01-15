Prom Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.19 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $6.47 or 0.00015084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $118.07 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018433 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.00281181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,894.42 or 1.00009342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011611 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.35500712 USD and is up 10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $9,501,582.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

