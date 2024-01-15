Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $400,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,880,000.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

