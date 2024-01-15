Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in NU by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NU by 2.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NU by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $9.26 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NU shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. New Street Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

