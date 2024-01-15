PLATINCOIN One Day Volume Reaches $213.83 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 98.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $65,197.54 and approximately $213.83 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 127% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 743,265,641 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 743,257,695.12482 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.00368205 USD and is down -71.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

