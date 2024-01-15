Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.69.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 164.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,007 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 60.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 78.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,014,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

