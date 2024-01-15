Piper Sandler Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $89.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lowered Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

