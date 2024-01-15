Piper Sandler Raises First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Price Target to $23.50

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $23.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday.

FFNW stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $189.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

