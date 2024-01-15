Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.