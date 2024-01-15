Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in December

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 0.7 %

PNGAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.39. 330,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,444. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.05 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

