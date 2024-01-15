Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in December

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,277,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 8,338,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.4 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
PIAIF traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.15. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.19.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
