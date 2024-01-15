Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in December

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,277,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 8,338,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.4 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

PIAIF traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.15. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

