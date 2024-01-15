Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.