Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

