Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,703,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.