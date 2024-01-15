Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

UPS stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.31. 3,474,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,933. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

