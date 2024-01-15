Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $61.00. 9,282,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,561,922. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

