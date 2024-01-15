Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.21. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

