Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.63. 974,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

