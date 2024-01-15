Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

META stock opened at $374.49 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $377.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.