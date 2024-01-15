PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 3.6 %

PED stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.90. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.19.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

