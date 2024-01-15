PayPay Securities Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

NASDAQ META opened at $374.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $377.06. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

