PayPay Securities Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
NASDAQ META opened at $374.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $377.06. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 stocks to keep in mind as a Red Sea conflict emerges
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- These 4 factors driving growth of young fintech stock Tradeweb
- How to Invest in Esports
- Intel, Mobileye, Microchip see slowdown in automotive chip orders
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.