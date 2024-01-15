Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE PNC traded down $3.62 on Monday, hitting $148.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

