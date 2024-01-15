Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 65,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,774,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,149,789. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

