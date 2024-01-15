Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LMT traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $463.18. The company had a trading volume of 966,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.