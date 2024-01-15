Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. 12,742,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,755,944. The company has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.