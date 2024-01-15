Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,703,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

