Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PZZA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.80.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.