Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $152,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $49.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,502.40. 167,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,811. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,222.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,304.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,097.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.