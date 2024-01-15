Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $131.28 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $131,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $7.20 on Monday, hitting $642.92. 2,067,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $644.00. The company has a market cap of $610.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

