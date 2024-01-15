Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739,642 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola worth $123,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,218,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.