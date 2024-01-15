Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $94,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $4,103,470.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,021,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,199,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $4,103,470.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,021,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,199,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,353,217 shares of company stock valued at $185,997,414. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,855. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.42 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.34.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

