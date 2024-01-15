Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 186,546 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $103,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,545 shares of company stock valued at $14,154,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $83.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

