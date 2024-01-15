Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,417 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $56,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,491,000 after buying an additional 74,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,054,000 after buying an additional 239,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.03. 683,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,500. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

