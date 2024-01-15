Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $62,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE VLO traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average of $128.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

