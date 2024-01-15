Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,812 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Eversource Energy worth $50,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,935,000 after purchasing an additional 442,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

ES stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.88. 2,195,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,744. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $85.08.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.